Wright converted all four of his field-goal attempts while making his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 19-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Wright's first field goal of Sunday's matchup ricocheted off the right upright before going in, but the 26-year-old was perfect for a third consecutive week to lead the Steelers to a second straight win. Over his last three appearances, he's made all 10 of his field-goal attempts while converting all five of his extra-point tries. Chris Boswell (groin) is eligible to return as early as next week, but the Steelers haven't yet indicated when they expect him to be back in action. Until Boswell is healthy, expect Wright to retain kicking duties for Pittsburgh.