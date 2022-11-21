Wright converted all three of his field-goal attempts while making all three of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 37-30 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Wright missed two field-goal attempts during last week's win over the Saints, but he had a chance to redeem himself in Week 11. The 26-year-old had plenty of opportunities against the Bengals, and he drilled six kicks during the narrow loss. Chris Boswell (groin) will miss at least two more games, so Wright should have the chance to continue serving as the Steelers' kicker after Sunday's strong performance.