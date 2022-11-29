Wright converted all three of his field-goal attempts while making his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Colts on Monday.

Wright missed two field-goal attempts during his Steelers debut against the Saints in Week 10, but he's converted all 10 of his kicks over the last two weeks, including a 52-yard attempt during Monday's primetime win. He'll likely continue to serve as Pittsburgh's kicker next week against Atlanta, but his role after Week 13 likely depends on when Chris Boswell (groin) is cleared to return from injured reserve.