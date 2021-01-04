Wright converted on all three of his field-goal attempts while also making his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.
Wright filled in for Chris Boswell (groin) once again Sunday, and he was perfect on four kicks during the regular-season finale. Boswell will likely handle the kicking duties in the playoffs as he's healthy, but Wright could have the chance to compete for a starting role with a team in 2021 given his performance over the past several weeks.
