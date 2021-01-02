Wright was elevated to the Steelers' active roster Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Wright made his second appearance of the season in Week 16 against the Colts, making all four of his extra-point attempts in the process. He'll be the Steelers' kicker again in Week 17 with Chris Boswell (groin) still sidelined.
