Steelers' Matthew Wright: Strong start to preseason
Wright made his only field-goal attempt (42) and both PATs in Pittsburgh's 30-28 preseason win against Tampa Bay on Friday.
As expected, Wright alternated kicking opportunities with Chris Boswell as the compete to win the starting kicker job. With both starting the preseason without a miss, the coaching staff is likely to scrutinize every aspect of their games -- including kickoffs - with Pittsburgh finishing 20th in the league in touchback percentage last season. Wright recorded one touchback on four kickoffs against the Buccaneers.
