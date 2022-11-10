Wright will step in as Pittsburgh's kicker beginning with Sunday's game against the Saints after Chris Boswell (groin) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wright had already been expected to handle kicking duties this weekend after the Steelers signed him off the Chiefs' practice squad Wednesday, but Boswell's move to IR gives the former a more extended opportunity. Boswell will have to spend a minimum of four games on IR, clearing the way for Wright to continue to build on what's been a strong start to his NFL career. Despite having bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2019, Wright has converted 28 of his 32 field-goal attempts (87.5 percent) over 19 career games with the Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs.