Pouncey (suspension) was activated Tuesday and subsequently place don the Exempt/Commissioner Permission List, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pouncey served his two-game suspension and is now set to return for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The team requested and received a two-game roster exemption, which will expire on Wednesday afternoon. Look for him to return to his usual role as the Steelers' starting center.

