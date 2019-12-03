Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Activated Tuesday
Pouncey (suspension) was activated Tuesday and subsequently place don the Exempt/Commissioner Permission List, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Pouncey served his two-game suspension and is now set to return for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The team requested and received a two-game roster exemption, which will expire on Wednesday afternoon. Look for him to return to his usual role as the Steelers' starting center.
More News
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Suspension reduced•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Receives three-game ban•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Ready to go•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Optimistic for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Nursing ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...