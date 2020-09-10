Pouncey (personal) was back with the team at Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Pouncey had been away from the team citing personal reasons, but as evidenced by this news, he's chosen to re-join his team. The veteran lineman is expected to handle starting center duties for the team starting Week 1.
