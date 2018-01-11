Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Clear of injury report
Pouncey (hip) is not present on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday.
Pouncey sat out Week 17 as he nursed a hip injury, but Pittsburgh was likely just exercising caution as they geared up for the playoffs. The 28-year-old should return to his usual starting spot at center for Sunday's divisional round matchup with Jacksonville.
More News
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Sitting out Week 17•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Questionable for season finale•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Ready for Cowboys game•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Re-injures thumb•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Questionable to return•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...