Pouncey (hip) is not present on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday.

Pouncey sat out Week 17 as he nursed a hip injury, but Pittsburgh was likely just exercising caution as they geared up for the playoffs. The 28-year-old should return to his usual starting spot at center for Sunday's divisional round matchup with Jacksonville.

