Coach Mike Tomlin said following Sunday's win over the Browns that Pouncey suffered a foot injury.
The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Pouncey had been dealing with the foot injury leading up to Sunday's game. If the veteran center was forced to miss any time, J.C. Hassenauer would be in line to take over as the team's starting center.
