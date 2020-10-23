Pouncey (foot) logged a full practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Mike Tomlin relayed that Pouncey aggravated a foot injury during Sunday's blowout win over the Browns, an enlightening update after the eight-time Pro Bowl center played a season-low 83 percent of the offensive snaps. He had entered the preceding practice week with an injury designation, having initially picked up the injury Oct. 11 against Philadelphia. The fact that Pouncey is back to a full workload in practice means he's likely to go Sunday in a battle with undefeated Tennessee.