Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Nursing ankle injury
Pouncey suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Pouncey limped off the field and into the locker room before the end of Sunday's game, but there are not yet any details on what sort of ankle injury the lineman is dealing with. Expect an update to come once the Steelers resume practicing this week.
