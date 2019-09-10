Head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he's optimistic Pouncey (ankle) will play Sunday against the Seahawks, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's unclear how serious Pouncey's injury is, although the support from Tomlin bodes somewhat well. If the 30-year-old can't play Sunday, B.J. Finney would be next in line at center for Pittsburgh.