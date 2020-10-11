Coach Mike Tomlin said Pouncey is being evaluated for a foot injury following Sunday's win over the Eagles, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Pouncey left the game in the fourth quarter and went directly to the locker room. It'd be a major loss for the Steelers if the veteran center was forced to miss any time. J.C. Hassenauer finished Sunday's game in place of Pouncey.
