Coach Mike Tomlin said Pouncey is being evaluated for a foot injury following Sunday's win over the Eagles, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pouncey left the game in the fourth quarter and went directly to the locker room. It'd be a major loss for the Steelers if the veteran center was forced to miss any time. J.C. Hassenauer finished Sunday's game in place of Pouncey.