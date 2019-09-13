Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Questionable for Week 2
Pouncey (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.
Pouncey was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he was able to practice fully Friday. Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed his optimism for the 30-year-old's Week 2 status, but if he can't play Sunday B.J. Finney would likely take over as the starting center.
