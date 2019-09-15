Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Ready to go
Pouncey (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Pouncey missed practice to begin the week but was a full participant Friday. He looks to have gotten over his ankle injury and will draw his usual start at center Week 2.
More News
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Optimistic for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Starts at center Saturday•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Exits practice early•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Becomes highest-paid center•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...