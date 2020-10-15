Pouncey (foot) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Pouncey suffered the foot injury during last week's win over the Eagles, but as evidenced by this news, the injury didn't appear to be serious. Now healthy, look for Pouncey to assume his usual starting role at center for Sunday's divisional game against Cleveland.
More News
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Picks up foot injury•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Back with team•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Absent for personal reasons•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Won't face Baltimore•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Suffers injury Sunday•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Rejoins 53-man roster•