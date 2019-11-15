Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Receives three-game ban
Pouncey was handed a three-game suspension Friday for "fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent" during Thursday's loss to the Browns, per NFL Senior VP of Football & International Communications Michael Signora.
Cleveland DLs Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi also received suspensions (indefinite and one game, respectively) after all three were ejected from Thursday's game. Garrett was tangled with QB Mason Rudolph in the closing stages of the fourth quarter, removed Rudolph's helmet and struck him in the head with it, leading to the response from Pouncey. The veteran offensive lineman could appeal the suspension, but he figures to at least be sidelined for the Week 12 contest at Cincinnati.
