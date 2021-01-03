Pouncey (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Pouncey is one of a handful of Pittsburgh players sitting out Sunday with home-field advantage already secured for the first round of the playoffs. J.C. Hassenauer is the expected starter at center Sunday for the Steelers.
