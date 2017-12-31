Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Sitting out Week 17
Pouncey (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Pouncey missed two practices due to the hip injury before partaking fully in Friday's session, but he'll be held out for the season finale with the Steelers opting to keep him fresh for the playoffs. B.J. Finney is likely in line to start at center in Pouncey's stead.
