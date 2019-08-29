Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Starts at center Saturday
Pouncey (lower back) started at center in Sunday's preseason game against the Titans.
Pouncey suffered the lower-back injury in early August and sat out the first two preseason games, but he returned to action Saturday. The 30-year-old has missed only two games over the past four seasons for Pittsburgh.
