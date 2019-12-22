Play

Pouncey (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but he was forced to leave the game early in the fourth quarter. With Pouncey sidelined, B.J. Finney is expected to take over as the team's starting center.

