Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Suspension reduced
Pouncey has had his suspension reduced from three games to two games Thursday, per NFL Senior VP of Football & International Communications Michael Signora.
Pouncey was initially handed a three-game ban due to his involvement in a Week 11 skirmish with the Browns, when he responded to Myles Garrett removing Mason Rudolph's helmet and striking the quarterback with it. The veteran offensive lineman's appeal has successfully resulted to a reduction of his suspension, putting him on track to retake the field Week 14 against the Cardinals.
