Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pouncey (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pouncey was forced out of Week 16's loss to the Jets in the fourth quarter, and he'll be forced to miss at least Week 17 as he works to recover. B.J. Finney is expected to slot in as Pittsburgh's starting center as long as Pouncey is unable to go.

