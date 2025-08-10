Hurleman secured two of four targets for 29 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Hurleman is one of three undrafted rookie receivers in camp with the Steelers, and all three of them had impressive showings during Saturday's preseason opener, as Ke'Shawn Williams secured both of his targets for a team-high 55 yards and a touchdown, while Roc Taylor secured two of three targets for 38 yards. Hurleman made an impact during the Steelers' two-minute drill to close out the first half, securing a 26-yard reception to put the team near the goal line before recording a three-yard touchdown catch on the next play that was accented by a backflip. Hurleman showcased some speed Saturday and could make a case for a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster if he can continue to make an impression in the weeks leading up to the regular season.