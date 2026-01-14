The Steelers signed Hurleman to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The rookie from Notre Dame signed with the Steelers' practice squad in August after joining the team as an undrafted free agent. The 24-year-old did not play in a single game this season. Hurleman will participate in Pittsburgh's offseason activities and attempt to earn a spot on the active roster next season.