Hurleman caught six of seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles. He also had two kickoff returns for 32 yards and three punt returns for 36 yards.

Hurleman unexpectedly emerged as Aaron Rodgers' go-to target during Pittsburgh's fourth-quarter comeback bid after DK Metcalf was disqualified. The practice squad elevation put an exclamation point on his NFL debut with a 20-yard touchdown catch with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter. Metcalf, Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson have all played prominent roles when available, and Michael Pittman (foot) could be back as soon as Friday against the Broncos, but Hurleman may have earned himself another elevation, and possibly even a continued role on offense, after leading the Steelers in receiving yards Sunday.