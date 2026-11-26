The Steelers signed Hurleman off the practice squad to the active roster Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

The move corresponds with the Steelers placing Ben Skowronek (calf) on injured reserve. Hurleman was called up from the practice squad and made his NFL regular-season debut against the Eagles in Week 11, when he caught six of seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 loss for the Steelers. He also returned three punts for 36 yards and two kickoffs for 32 yards, and with Skowronek on IR, Hurleman figures to take on more return duties moving forward. His production in his NFL debut came after DK Metcalf was ejected from the game, and with Michael Pittman (foot) activated from IR, Hurleman figures to be limited to a return role for Friday's contest against the Broncos.