Ingram is signing a one-year contract with the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 32-year-old Ingram is a low-cost replacement for Bud Dupree, who signed with the Titans earlier this offseason after recording 19.5 sacks in his final two years with the Steelers. Ingram had no sacks during his seven-game, injury-riddled 2020 campaign, but he'd previously put up five straight seasons with seven or more, including double digits in 2015 and 2017. Still, he won't necessarily be handed a starting job in Pittsburgh, considering the team has 2020 third-round pick Alex Highsmith as a second option to replace Dupree at the starting OLB spot across from superstar T.J. Watt. There hasn't been any suggestion Ingram's knee injury from last November is still an issue, though it may have been a factor in his remaining a free agent for so long.
