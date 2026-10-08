Pittman is expected to miss multiple weeks after aggravating his foot injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Thursday.

Pittman missed Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the Patriots due to a foot injury and had just four catches for 31 yards across two subsequent appearances. He's facing a multi-week absence after aggravating that injury in practice leading up to the Steelers' Week 5 matchup against the Colts. The team has yet to decide whether to place Pittman on IR, in which case he would be required to sit out a minimum of four weeks.