Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said Pittman (foot) will practice Wednesday and is likely to be a limited participant, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pittman was limited to open Week 2 prep, then didn't practice in any capacity last Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots. He was ultimately inactive for the Steelers' eventual 20-3 loss, but Pittman will take a step forward to begin Week 3 prep by getting back on the practice field. Pittman will likely need to upgrade to full activity by Friday to avoid carrying a designation for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.