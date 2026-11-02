Pittman (foot) said Monday that he resumed running last week as part of a program to return, but the wideout acknowledged that he's without a clear timeline to be activated from injured reserve, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittman has missed the Steelers' last four games and is now eligible to be activated from IR at any point, but based on the receiver's comments, he doesn't appear to be trending toward a return to action following the team's Week 9 bye. The wideout noted that his left foot injury that first cropped up following the season opener was originally plantar fasciitis but has since "morphed into something else." While it's encouraging that he's at least healthy enough to start running again, Pittman didn't indicate when he might be ready to resume practicing with the team.