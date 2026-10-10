Pittman (foot) is being placed on injured reserve, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Pittman was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts after aggravating a foot injury in practice during Week 5 prep. The team has yet to announce the move, but once it's official, Pittman will be required to miss at least the next four games. With the Steelers on a bye for Week 9, that means the earliest that the veteran wide receiver will be eligible to return is Week 10 against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 15. Roman Wilson figures to step into the WR2 role behind DK Metcalf in Pittman's absence, and rookie second-rounder Germie Bernard should also be in the mix for more targets from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.