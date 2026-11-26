Pittman (foot), who was activated from IR on Thursday, doesn't carry an injury designation for Friday's game against the Broncos, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Pittman last saw game action in Week 4, but is slated to be back in the lineup versus Denver after logging 'full' practice listings Tuesday through Thursday. In his return, Pittman will bolster a Pittsburgh WR corps that also features DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson, with the veteran pass-catcher's Week 12 fantasy upside hinging on how well he connects with newly-installed starting QB Mason Rudolph. Prior to his absence, Pittman recorded a 7/89/0 receiving line on 12 targets through three contests.