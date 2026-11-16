Could Mike McCarthy said Monday that the Steelers are 'hopeful' they can get Pittman -- who last played in Week 4 -- back from his foot injury this week, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

The same goes for Roman Wilson (finger), who saw his last game action in Week 5. In the duo's absence, DK Metcalf has led Pittsburgh's WR corps, with Germie Bernard having seen his role expand in the process. Prior to his injury, Pittman caught seven of his 12 targets for 89 yards in three games, but once he rejoins the lineup, the 29-year-old -- who had at least 111 targets in each of his last five seasons with the Colts -- could resurface on the fantasy radar in PPR formats.