Steelers' Michael Pittman: Could handle versatile role

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy views Pittman as a versatile pass catcher capable of running the full route tree, Chris Harlan of TribLive reports.

Pittman joined Pittsburgh via trade from the Colts back in March, and it seems his fit in McCarthy's offense will extend beyond just providing Aaron Rodgers with another big-bodied target opposite DK Metcalf. McCarthy's comments suggest Pittman will be moved around the formation rather than limited to a possession role. The 28-year-old's fantasy ceiling will still depend on Pittsburgh's quarterback play and target distribution, but a more varied route tree could help Pittman maintain a steady weekly floor.