Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Pittman's foot injury is not related to the one he dealt with during training camp and the preseason, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

After sitting out Sunday's loss to New England, Pittman's status for Week 3 against the Bengals remains up in the air. While Pittman was out against the Patriots, Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard operated as the Steelers' Nos. 2 and 3 receivers behind DK Metcalf. While Wilson ran 42 routes to Bernard's 39, Bernard out-targeted Wilson, nine to six. Neither was particularly effective in the box score on a day quarterback Aaron Rodgers averaged a pitiful 4.8 yards per attempt.