Pittman (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

The foot injury resulted in Pittman being a limited practice participant throughout the week and taking a questionable tag into Sunday, but the wideout appears to have avoided any setbacks and shouldn't face any major restrictions with his snap count in his return from a one-game absence. With Pittman back in the fold, Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard are both likely to see their playing time take hits.