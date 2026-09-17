Pittman (foot) wasn't on the field for the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pittman was a limited participant at practice Wednesday and appears to be trending in the wrong direction with Thursday's absence, though he'll have another chance to practice Friday before Pittsburgh releases its final injury report for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard would likely be in line for larger roles alongside DK Metcalf if Pittman doesn't play Sunday.