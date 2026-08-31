Pittman (hamstring) is expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Falcons, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Like teammate DK Metcalf (undisclosed), Pittman has missed a bunch of practice time this summer and didn't see any preseason action. However, Pittman was back on the practice field last week and will now have the next couple weeks to get ramped up for the Week 1 opener. Acquired from the Colts over the offseason, Pittman is expected to push Metcalf for the team lead in targets this season, but it's fair to wonder about Pittman's chemistry with Aaron Rodgers right out of the gates.