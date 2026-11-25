Pittman (foot) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice,Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Pittman also logged a full participation listing one day before, but the Steelers held a walkthrough practice Tuesday, so Wednesday's session is more relevant with regard to the WR's availability for Friday's game against the Broncos. If Pittman -- who last saw game action in Week 4 -- is activated to face Denver, he'll be catching passing in Week 12 from Mason Rudolph, with the Steelers slated to let veteran signal-calller Aaron Rodgers go.