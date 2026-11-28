Pittman caught one of two targets for seven yards in Friday's 27-5 win over the Broncos.

Seeing his first action since Week 4 after recovering from a left foot injury, Pittman played just 18 snaps on offense and didn't see many looks from new Steelers starting quarterback Mason Rudolph, but neither did anyone else -- DK Metcalf led the team with three catches on four targets, as Rudolph attempted just 15 passes in total. If Pittsburgh sticks with a ground-heavy game plan under Rudolph, it will limit the ceilings of all the team's pass catchers, but Pittman should at least see a bigger snap count in Week 13 against the Texans as he gets back up to game speed.