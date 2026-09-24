Pittman (foot) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Alan Saunders of Steelers Now reports.

Pittman has put forth consecutive limited practice sessions after sitting out Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the Patriots. The former Colts wide receiver has one more chance to upgrade to full participation before Pittsburgh releases game statuses for Sunday's game against the Bengals following Friday's practice. Pittman had a team-high 58 receiving yards in his Steelers debut against the Falcons in Week 1.