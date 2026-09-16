Pittman (foot) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly reports.

Pittman led the team in receiving in Week 1 but is limited to start preparation for Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a foot injury. A limited practice on Wednesday is somewhat encouraging when it comes to the severity of the issue. If Pittman is unable to go Sunday, Roman Wilson or Germie Bernard could pick up some of the slack out wide. Pittman has two more practice sessions to get back up to full speed before the team gives an injury status for Sunday.