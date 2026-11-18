Pittman (foot) was limited in his return to practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Steelers could be poised to welcome back a pair of their key WRs to the lineup this week, with both Pittman and Roman Wilson (finger, full practice) having been designated to return from IR on Wednesday. Pittman who was placed on IR on Oct. 10, has played in three games so far in his first season with Pittsburgh, and has recorded seven receptions for 89 yards on 12 targets in that span.