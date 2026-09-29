Pittman caught two passes on five targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals.

Pittman was cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a foot injury. Despite the low offensive output, he played 45 of 62 offensive snaps (72.3 percent), which was second-most among Steelers wide receivers behind DK Metcalf (56). Pittman was also tied for the second-most targets, though six Pittsburgh pass catchers were targeted at least four times by Aaron Rodgers. Pittman has a 5-74-0 receiving line (eight targets) across two regular-season games heading into Thursday's game against the Browns, whose secondary could be without starters Grant Delpit (shoulder) and Tyson Campbell (knee).