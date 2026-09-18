Pittman (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pittman was a limited participant Wednesday, but he then missed Thursday's practice and was again listed as a 'DNP' on Friday after a walk-through. New England's 1:00 p.m ET kickoff means fantasy managers will have a chance to react if Pittman comes down to a game-time decision Sunday morning. An absence should give rookie Germie Bernard his first shot at significant playing time, and both No. 3 WR Roman Wilson and No. 2 TE Darnell Washington are candidates for extra snaps to help fill the gap.