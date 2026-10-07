Pittman (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pittman sat out the Steelers' Week 2 loss to the Patriots due to a foot issue, but he proceeded to suit up for the team's subsequent two games, playing north of 70 percent of snaps in both contests while producing a combined 4-31-0 receiving line on nine targets. The Steelers haven't indicated that Pittman is dealing with any major setback coming out of this past Thursday's loss to the Browns, even though he was spotted moving around the locker room Wednesday with a one-legged scooter and no shoe on his left foot, per Mark Kaboly of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh. Pittman's ability to practice in some fashion to kick off Week 5 prep suggests that he remains likely to play this Sunday against the Colts.