Pittman (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Just as head coach Mike McCarthy suggested would be the case prior to Wednesday's practice, Pittman kicked off Week 3 prep with a cap on his reps. After sitting out this past Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Patriots, Pittman will likely need to upgrade to full participation by Friday to avoid taking a designation into this weekend's matchup with the Bengals. If Pittman winds up missing a second straight game, the Steelers would have more reps available at receiver for Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard.